Spot A Price Gap? Nithin Kamath Explains How Traders Can Benefit From Inter-Exchange Arbitrage

Retail traders can exploit price differences between exchanges by buying a stock on one and selling it on another, Zerodha Co-Founder Nithin Kamath explained in a recent post on X.

The feature, available on platforms like Zerodha, allows traders to capture arbitrage opportunities between the NSE and BSE, Kamath wrote.

According to his post, traders can purchase shares for intraday on one exchange and exit the position on the other by simply selecting the exit exchange from the positions page.

This flexibility ensures that margins are released immediately, making the process efficient and seamless. Importantly, Kamath clarified that this option is available regardless of whether the trade is intraday or delivery-based, giving retail investors more room to maneuver.