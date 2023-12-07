SpiceJet Stock Locked In Upper Circuit As Board To Consider Fundraise

Shares of SpiceJet Ltd. surged to the highest level in over a year and were locked in an upper circuit of 20% on Thursday after the airline announced its plans to raise fresh capital.

In a meeting scheduled on Dec. 11, the board of directors will consider options to raise fresh capital through issue of equity shares and/or convertible securities on a preferential basis, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday.

The decision comes after the National Company Law Tribunal dismissed on Dec. 4 a plea by aircraft lessor Willis Lease Finance to initiate insolvency proceedings against SpiceJet over unpaid dues. The airline is also facing insolvency pleas filed by Aircastle Ireland, Wilmington and Celestial Aviation.