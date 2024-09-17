SpiceJet Stock Falls As Company Launches QIP At 21% Discount To Last Closing

SpiceJet Ltd. stock fell more than 6% after the airline’s Rs 3,000-crore qualified institutional placement offered shares at a 20.81% discount to the last closing price.

The issue, priced at Rs 61.60 per share, closes on Tuesday and aims to address the financial and operational challenges the low-cost carrier has been facing. The shares are sold at a 4.92% discount to the floor price of Rs 64.79 and well below the last traded price of Rs 77.79 on the NSE.

The capital raise is aimed at addressing liabilities, including Rs 3,700 crore owed to lessors, vendors, and suppliers, along with Rs 650 crore in unpaid statutory dues. SpiceJet's fleet has shrunk from 74 aircraft to 28, with 36 grounded due to funding issues.

The QIP, expected to dilute 38% of post-issue equity, will see shares credited to investors' demat accounts on Sept. 24.

Approved by shareholders on Sept. 13, the QIP is critical to stabilising operations and restoring the fleet. The management highlighted rising fuel costs and payment delays in a recent presentation.