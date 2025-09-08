SpiceJet Shares Tumble Following Q1 Loss Of Rs 234 Crore

Business NewsMarketsSpiceJet Shares Tumble Following Q1 Loss Of Rs 234 Crore
The downward pressure on SpiceJet shares comes on the back of first quarter earnings of the financial year ending March 2026.

08 Sep 2025, 01:35 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
The airline registered a net loss of Rs 234 crore in the June quarter compared to a profit of Rs 150 crore in the year-ago period.

(File image of a SpiceJet aircraft on the tarmac | Photograph: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)

SpiceJet Ltd. shares came under pressure on Monday after the company slipped to a loss in the first quarter of financial year 2026.

The airline registered a net loss of Rs 234 crore in the June quarter compared to a profit of Rs 150 crore in the year-ago period.

The stock fell more than 3%, reaching an intraday low of Rs 32.6.

(Photo: NDTV Profit)

The budget airline carrier saw its revenue dip significantly as well, from Rs 1,708 crore in the June quarter last year to Rs 1,120 crore this fiscal.

In an official statement, SpiceJet management confirmed that performance in the quarter was impacted by several headwinds, including geopolitical turbulence.

All of this has put immense pressure on the SpiceJet stock, which has been under fire for quite some time. SpiceJet shares have tanked 33% in the past six months and over a one-year period, the stock has fallen almost 50%.

A Relative Strength Index of 57 suggests neutral market sentiment around the SpiceJet stock.

A total of four analysts are tracking the company, with one having a 'buy' rating. two have recommended 'hold,' while one suggest 'sell,' as per data compiled by Bloomberg.

SpiceJet Q1FY26 Result Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Net loss of Rs 234 crore versus profit of Rs 158 crore

  • Revenue down 34.4% at Rs 1,120 crore versus Rs 1,708 crore

  • Ebitda loss of Rs 86.7 crore versus Ebitda of Rs 43.2 crore

