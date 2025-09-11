SpiceJet Shares Soar High After $89.5 Million Liquidity Boost

SpiceJet Ltd. shares are buzzing in trade on Thursday after the aviation company unlocked fresh $89.5 million liquidity borne from a settlement with Carlyle Aviation Partners earlier this week.

The shares of SpiceJet reached an intraday high of Rs 34.85 following improving investor sentiment. On a year-to-date basis, though, the stock has fallen almost 40%, which goes up to 46% on a year-on-year basis.

For SpiceJet, the settlement agreement with Carlyle Aviation Partners unlocks $79.6 million in cash maintenance reserves for future aircraft and engine maintenance while the additional $9.9 million will be credited to offset lease obligations, the company confirmed in a statement.