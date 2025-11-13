SpiceJet Share Price Spikes After Company Posts Second Quarter Result

SpiceJet Ltd.'s share price spikes 2.59% a day after company posted second qaurter results for financial year 2026 on Wednesday.

SpiceJet's net loss widened to Rs 621 crore. The airline had reported a loss of Rs 458.26 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue for the quarter under review went down 13.4% to Rs 792 crore from Rs 915 crore.

Both Ebitda and Ebitdar losses widened 15.7% and 70.5%. Ebitda loss was seen at 435 crore, compared to 376 crore in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal while Ebitdar loss stood at Rs 416 crore compared to Rs 244 crore in the same period last year.

SpiceJet operates about 250 daily flights to 48 destinations within India and to international destinations. Thier fleet is a mix of large, medium and small metal birds that includes Boeing 737 Max, Boeing 700 and Q400s, the company said on its website.