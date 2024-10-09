SpiceJet Share Price Jumps 8% After Airline Settles Rs 1,107-Crore Dispute

SpiceJet Ltd.'s share price jumped over 8% on Wednesday after the airline settled its dispute valued at $131.85 million (approximately Rs 1,107 crore) with Babcock & Brown Aircraft Management. It was resolved for $22.5 million.

SpiceJet entered into a settlement of its dispute with Horizon Aviation 1 Ltd., Horizon II Aviation 3 Ltd., and Horizon III Aviation 2 Ltd.—the lessors under the management of Babcock & Brown Aircraft Management, it said in a statement.

The settlement represents one of the largest financial agreements reached by the airline. This marks a substantial step towards strengthening the airline’s balance sheet and reducing its overall liabilities, SpiceJet said.

"This landmark settlement with BBAM allows us to significantly reduce our liabilities and reinforces our efforts to emerge as a more robust airline," said Ajay Singh, chairman and managing director, SpiceJet. "Together with the funds raised through our QIP, we are well-positioned to focus on growth, ungrounding our fleet, and expanding our services.”

This settlement comes after it amicably settled another $16.7 million (approximately Rs 140 crore) dispute with Engine Lease Finance Corp.

The low-cost carrier raised Rs 3,000 crore via qualified institutional placements earlier to address the financial and operational challenges currently plaguing the airline.