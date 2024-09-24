SpiceJet Shares Drop 2% After Airline Settles $16.7 Million Dispute

Shares of SpiceJet fell as much as 2.18% after the airline announced it had reached an amicable settlement with Engine Lease Finance Corp. regarding a $16.7 million dispute. The two parties have agreed to resolve the issue, but did not disclose the amount settled upon, the airline said in a statement viewed by Bloomberg.

Engine Lease Finance had initially claimed $16.7 million from SpiceJet, but agreed to settle for a lower amount, according to the statement. Representatives from both companies will now work on formalising the settlement agreement and withdrawing all ongoing litigation to conclude the disputes.