Specialty Chemicals Or PSU Defence: What Invasset's Anirudh Garg Is Betting On

While specialty chemical companies are poised for a bearish outlook because of anticipated price corrections; state-owned defence companies are on the way to becoming the darlings of the market, according to Anirudh Garg of Invasset LLP.

Specialty chemical space has got high multiples, as compared with the FMCG sector, Garg, partner and fund manager at Invasset, said on NDTV Profit's The Portfolio Manager show.

With all the capacity additions happening since 2013, the run-up in 2020 made sure that the valuations were compared to FMCG companies, Garg said. "They picked up something from the very bottom and made it exuberant. Everybody was interested in chemical companies, which are now about to take a rest."

Corrections were due in specialty companies, and in a couple of years, price corrections in stock and product will happen as well, according to Garg.

According to him, the fittest companies will survive and the run will resume again. "For the next couple of years, we are not very bullish on specialty chemical to chemical side, until some extraordinary innovation happens," he said.

Garg manages assets worth Rs 156.13 crore, with a one-year return of 115.25%. The fund has about 4.45% of sectoral allocation in the specialty chemical space.