SpaceX’s Tiny Rival Soars 1,300%. Now Comes The Satellite Launch

AST went public in April 2021 after merging with special purpose acquisition company New Providence Acquisition Corp. The stock closed its first day of trading at nearly $12, but then started a long descent, eventually falling below $2 briefly on April 2 and April 3 of this year.

Things started to turn around a month later. First, AST reached an agreement with AT&T Inc. on May 15 to partner on providing wireless service from space — putting it in competition with Musk’s Space Exploration Technologies Corp., which has a similar deal with T-Mobile US Inc. Two weeks later, Verizon Communications Inc. said it would invest $100 million in a partnership, sending the stock price flying.

By Aug. 19, AST’s shares hit a high of $38.60, putting them up more than 1,800% since their low in April. They’ve since pared some of that rise but still remain up substantially. The stock rose 6.9% on Wednesday to close at $27.90.

“Some of the recent rally was merely a recognition of work that the company has been doing for years,” Scotiabank analyst Andres Coello said in an interview. “The stock should have never fallen to $2.”

Now, the Midland, Texas-based company faces something of a “show me” moment with its satellites, which are roughly the size of a one-bedroom apartment, ready for launch. AST is among a few firms trying to provide broadband cellular connectivity through low-orbiting satellites rather than cell towers. Eventually it plans to have dozens of satellites orbiting more than 300 miles above Earth.

“We have paired a solid business strategy with innovative technology that we believe will drive this mission forward successfully,” the company said in a statement to Bloomberg News.