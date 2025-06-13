S&P 500’s Weekly Gains In Jeopardy After Israel Attacks Iran

The US stock market was on track to finish flat for the week as oil prices surged and traders sought safety in bonds after Israel attacked Iran’s capital following an escalation of tensions over the country’s rapidly advancing nuclear program.

The S&P 500 Index was down 0.8% on Friday, coming off session lows premarket as traders weighed the potential impact on financial markets. The Nasdaq 100 Index dropped 1.1% as high-flying technology shares lost momentum. A basket tracking the Magnificent Seven stocks including Alphabet Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. declined 1%. Meanwhile, Nvidia Corp., Tesla Inc., Meta Platforms Inc. and Apple Inc. all fell.

“Tensions are high, but the stock market is trying to assess if there will be a lasting impact,” Yung-Yu Ma, chief investment strategist at PNC Asset Management Group, said by phone. “These types of geopolitical events are often reversed in a matter of days or weeks as long as the economic impact globally isn’t significant or lasting. So traders are trying to figure out whether any ongoing military actions will result in major disruptions to oil supply.”

For the week, the S&P 500 was up just 0.1%, while the Nasdaq 100 was on track to slip 0.1%.

Shares of energy companies rallied as crude prices soared as much as 13%, sending oil majors like Exxon Mobil Corp. and Chevron Corp. sharply higher, while defense stocks Rtx Corp. and Lockheed Martin Corp. rose. Airline shares from Delta Air Lines Inc. to American Airlines Group Inc. respectively slid 4% and 4.7% following Israel’s attacks. Travel stocks like Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd., Carnival Corp. and Norwegian Cruise Line also fell.

Major US stock indexes slumped after the escalations in the Middle East, with the oil-producing region adding to uncertainty for financial markets. Israel said it struck around 100 targets across Iranian cities Friday morning, using 200 planes. The attacks, which Israel said will likely continue over the coming days, caused oil prices to spike before trimming some gains. Investors snapped up haven assets such as gold and US Treasuries.