S&P 500’s Equal-Weighted Index Hits All-Time High: Markets Wrap

Technology giants like Nvidia Corp. and Microsoft Corp. have led gains in equities for much of the last two years, with investors attracted to their booming profits and exposure to artificial intelligence.

However, since the S&P 500 peaked on July 16, the so-called Magnificent Seven have mostly slumped, with the cohort of tech megacaps falling over 6%. Meantime, other industries have gained traction.

“Since technology stocks (temporarily?) peaked in July, the winners have been the remaining ‘493 stocks’ in the S&P 500,” said Paul Nolte at Murphy & Sylvest Wealth Management. “There have been plenty of ‘false starts’ when technology stocks seem to be done, only to see them regain a market-leadership position.”

Nolte says that over the past three to six months, the spread between the high flying technology sector and the average stock was large as early 2000.

“While history may not repeat itself, it would at least argue to reduce exposure to the tech sector for a while,” he concluded.

Meantime, hedge funds are back to buying big technology stocks, according to a recent Morgan Stanley’s prime brokerage report. Conversely, defensive sectors have been net sold as the funds trimmed their exposure across real estate, health care and utilities.

As investors prepare for the start of the Fed rate-cutting cycle, stocks and bonds both appear to be priced aggressively, yet to embrace different views of the forward path, according to Lisa Shalett at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management.

“Equities are pricing an ‘immaculate soft landing,’ driven by double-digit profit growth without major disruption to the labor market and consumption,” she noted. “Bonds, for their part, have rallied aggressively, suggesting recession and intimating that the Fed is ‘behind the curve’.”

If bonds are “right,” stocks face downside from falling earnings, Shalett said. If they are “wrong,” rates will back up, creating headwinds for valuations.

“Consider owning the equal-weighted S&P 500 Index as better risk-adjusted exposure than the market-cap-weighted version,” she said. “Financials, industrials, energy, health care, infrastructure-linked stocks and materials continue to offer compelling ideas, as do parts of the tech sector, such as software. Look for defensive ideas among residential REITs and utilities.”

The upside for stock valuations is likely limited from current levels, as the outlook for economic growth is a more important driver than the speed of rate cuts alone, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategists led by David Kostin.

“While some investors believe the speed of Fed cuts will be the key determinant of equity returns in coming months, the trajectory of growth is ultimately the most important driver for stocks,” they wrote.