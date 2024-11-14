S&P 500 Struggles To Extend Post-Election Advance: Markets Wrap

Preston Caldwell at Morningstar says that while an outside possibility of a “skip” still exists, he continues to believe the Fed will most likely cut rates next month.

“We agree with current market expectations around Fed pricing,” said Lauren Goodwin at New York Life Investments. “Last week, Chair Jerome Powell reinforced that the Fed believes its policy stance is still restrictive, and that they remain on a rate-cutting trajectory.”

Powell last Thursday refrained from offering forward guidance on where rates could go from here, keeping his options open for the December meeting and beyond. He stressed that officials can take their time to lower rates because the economy is strong. He also said that policy is still restrictive, even after the November cut, and that policymakers are in the process of bringing rates to neutral levels.

With inflation still stubbornly above the Fed’s 2% goal, the Fed may have only one rate cut left in December before taking a pause, according to Skyler Weinand at Regan Capital.

“The incredible move in the stock market post-election has effectively eased financial conditions,” he said. “This easing, combined with incoming fiscal stimulus, may warrant a pause on rate cuts by the Fed in the near future to allow the dust to settle and to process more incoming data.”

The Fed cutting short-term rates along with future fiscal stimulus may both ignite inflation again and provide cause for longer term interest rates to rise, he said — adding that he sees 10-year Treasury yields climbing to 5% in 2025.