S&P 500 Snaps Two-Day Climb With Fed In Focus: Markets Wrap

The S&P 500 fell on Wednesday — after wavering for most of the session — as investors pondered the Federal Reserve’s path of rate cuts and digested housing-market data.

The Nasdaq 100 closed modestly higher. The 10-year US Treasury yield advanced to hover around 3.79%. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose after a 0.5% drop on Tuesday.

Traders are now turning to earnings from Micron Technology Inc. and Jefferies Financial Group Inc., which posted results after the close. Micron shares jumped more than 10% in postmarket trading after the largest US maker of computer memory chips gave a strong revenue prediction for the current period, aided by demand for AI gear. Shares of Nvidia Corp. also climbed after the closing bell.

Investors parsed fresh data on Wednesday for clues on the economy and housing market. Sales of new homes in the US fell last month while a separate set of data showed that mortgage rates have dropped for eight consecutive weeks, spurring demand for purchasing a home.

“One of the things we’re watching is buyers catching up to the idea that mortgage rates are lower and that the break we’ve recently gotten in mortgage rates might be a lot of what we are expecting to get,” Skylar Olsen, chief economist at Zillow, said on Bloomberg Television. “Mortgage rates are not expected to go too much lower from here because they moved early with that anticipation.”