S&P 500 Rally Sputters As Banks, Bitcoin Get Hit: Markets Wrap

A rally in stocks faded as banks dragged down the broader market despite gains in tech shares. Bitcoin slumped after a news report that federal investigators are probing cryptocurrency firm Tether.

The S&P 500 closed little changed after climbing almost 1%. Banks got hit as New York Community Bancorp tumbled 8.3% on a weaker outlook. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. dropped 2.3% and JPMorgan Chase & Co. lost 1.2%.

Crypto shares sank as the Wall Street Journal said the US is investigating Tether for possible violations of sanctions and anti-money-laundering rules. A gauge of the “Magnificent Seven” megacaps notched its best back-to-back jump since February. Treasuries wrapped up a tumultuous week with small moves as caution prevailed ahead of key events.

As the earnings season rolled in, traders also braced for the US presidential election and key economic data — including next week’s jobs report — for clues on the scope for Federal Reserve rate cuts.

“Investors are still very cautious as we approach a pivotal couple of weeks,” said Henry Allen at Deutsche Bank. “So there’s been a reluctance to push the rally much further before we get some clarity on those, all of which will play a crucial role in shaping the outlook as we move into next year.”

The S&P 500 saw its first down week since early September. The Nasdaq 100 added 0.6% Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.6%. The KBW Bank Index dropped 1.4%. A gauge of the “Magnificent Seven” rose 1.3%.

Bitcoin fell 2%. Treasury 10-year yields rose three basis points to 4.24%. Oil climbed as traders kept an eye on the risk of escalation in the Middle East conflict and a deluge of other potentially pivotal market drivers.