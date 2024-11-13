S&P 500 Rally Hits A Wall As Treasury Yields Spike: Markets Wrap

A breakneck rally in stocks ran out of steam, with Treasury yields soaring and the dollar hitting the highest level in two years ahead of a key inflation report.

Equities edged lower after the S&P 500’s biggest five-day run in a year. Following sizable post-election gains, small caps and banks lost ground. Tesla Inc. dropped after an almost 45% surge. Bitcoin approached $90,000 as traders bet on a boom under President-elect Donald Trump.

The dollar rose to its highest since November 2022. Treasury yields climbed, with data expected to show the uneven path of easing price pressures in the home stretch toward the Federal Reserve’s target.

Fed Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari said he’ll be looking at incoming inflation data to determine whether another rate cut is appropriate in December. To Will Compernolle at FHN Financial, a hot consumer price index and/or strong retail spending could push yields higher if a December rate cut “starts looking imprudent.”