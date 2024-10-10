S&P 500 Hits Record High In Run-Up To CPI Report: Markets Wrap

Major technology stocks have undergone volatility in both directions of late, but weakness represents an attractive buying opportunity, according to Solita Marcelli, chief investment officer Americas at UBS Global Wealth Management.

“We remain positive on the tech sector as well as the outlook for artificial intelligence,” and “against this backdrop, we believe volatility should be utilized to build long-term AI exposure,” she said.

Markets barely budged after minutes of the latest Federal Reserve gathering, which showed Jerome Powell received some pushback on a half-point rate cut in September, as some officials preferred a smaller reduction.

“Today’s Fed minutes were pretty ‘ho-hum,’ which could actually be a good thing for stock investors,” said David Russell at TradeStation. “Policymakers agree inflation is fading and they see potential weakness in job growth. That keeps rate cuts on the table if needed. The bottom line is that Powell might have the market’s back headed into the year end.”

The S&P 500 rose 0.7%. The Nasdaq 100 added 0.8%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 1%.

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced five basis points to 4.06%. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.4% — up for an eighth straight session. Oil held steady as US crude inventories swelled and traders monitored China’s plans for fiscal policy.