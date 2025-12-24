S&P 500 Extends Record-Breaking $17.5 Trillion Run

A relatively quiet session on Wall Street before Christmas saw stocks hitting all-time highs, with more signs the jobs market is not quickly deteriorating supporting bets on a soft economic landing.

Investors hoping for a “Santa Claus Rally” — which typically encompasses the last five trading sessions of the year and the first two of the new one — saw the S&P 500 rising at the start of that period. Volume was almost 50% below the average of the past month. Bond yields and the dollar fell.

The subdued action contrasts with the extreme turbulence driven by the tariff storm earlier in the year that put the equity benchmark on the brink on a bear market. Since then, stocks have surged, with every dip being bought at record pace and the fear of missing out dominating sentiment.

While the impressive rally briefly stalled as exuberance over artificial intelligence was questioned in the final stretch of the year, bets the Federal Reserve will have further room to cut rates in 2026 kept fueling optimism over Corporate America’s profits.

“We believe investors should position for further advances in equity markets,” Ulrike Hoffmann-Burchardi at UBS Global Wealth Management said this week. “We maintain our attractive rating on US equities. We find compelling opportunities in tech, health care, utilities, as well as financials, which should broaden the foundation for further gains.”

As traders parsed the latest economic data, they’re sticking with their call that the Fed makes two quarter-point reductions in policy rates next year, one more than officials’ median forecast.

Applications for US unemployment benefits fell last week, highlighting the seasonal swings in the data at this time of year. Wednesday’s figures are consistent with a labor market seeing relatively low layoffs, a trend that has remained intact throughout the year despite heightened economic uncertainty.

“For now, we expect two rate cuts next year, likely in the first half, and, provided unemployment doesn’t spiral, a resilient economy, cooling inflation and easier policy should be supportive for risk assets in the year ahead,” Magdalena Ocampo at Principal Asset Management said this week.

The S&P 500 hovered near 6,930. A closely watched volatility gauge — the VIX — hit the lowest this year. Intel Corp. fell after a report that Nvidia Corp. halted a test to use Intel’s production process to make advanced chips. Nike Inc. climbed about 5%.

The yield on 10-year Treasuries slid three basis points to 4.14%. The dollar dropped 0.1%. Trading at the New York Stock Exchange wraps up at 1 p.m. local time, while the recommended close for Treasuries is one hour later.