S&P 500 Drops More Than 1% As Weak Jobs Data Shatters Calm

US stocks sank Friday in a grim start to August trading after data showed a marked slowdown in job growth and the unemployment rate rose, and President Donald Trump unveiled a slew of new tariffs.

The S&P 500 Index slid 1.6%, extending its retreat into a fourth consecutive day — the longest streak of declines since May. The Nasdaq 100 Index dropped 2% as Amazon.com Inc. plunged following a disappointing earnings readout. Sectors that would be hardest hit by tariffs dropped 1% or more, while defensive consumer staples gained 0.5%. The Cboe VIX Index jumped above 20.

Riskier parts of the stock market were hit even harder: the Russell 2000 Index of small-cap stocks fell 2%, while a gauge of the most-shorted companies declined 3.1%.

Payrolls increased 73,000 in July after the prior two months were revised down by nearly 260,000, according to a Bureau of Labor Statistics report out Friday. In the last three months, employment growth has averaged a paltry 35,000 — the worst since the pandemic. The jobless rate ticked up to 4.2%. The data sent a stronger signal that the labor market is weakening more notably., with job growth cooling substantially and unemployment rising.

“The record highs, expensive valuations in combination with tariffs, the expected uptick in inflation - all make this a great time to sell and re-evaluate come the fall,” said Michael O’Rourke, chief market strategist at Jonestrading Institutional Services LLC. “The market has been very complacent in recent weeks, especially heading into this tariff deadline.”