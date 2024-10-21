S&P 500 Bulls Drive Longest Weekly Advance In 2024: Markets Wrap

The bulk of the growth in S&P 500 earnings continues to come from megacaps, with the “Magnificent Seven” expected to show an 18% rise in third-quarter profits, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. While the other firms are seen posting an only 1.8% increase in earnings, their results are projected to accelerate to double-digit gains in the first quarter of 2025.

“Earnings season is off to the races, and despite some mixed signals, appears to be in good shape,” said Liz Young Thomas, head of investment strategy at SoFi. “We’re in the early innings though, and coming up on the final days before the election and the next Fed meeting. Never a dull moment.”

With the odds tilting toward both Donald Trump winning the US presidential election and Republicans controlling Congress, investors have started ramping up assets which had thrived in the wake of the former president’s 2016 victory, according to Bank of America Corp. strategist Michael Hartnett.

Price action in the past week shows banks, small caps and the dollar are “front-running 2016 bull moves,” Hartnett wrote in a note. US equities and the greenback surged in the immediate aftermath of Trump’s win over Hillary Clinton in November 2016.

The S&P 500 rose 0.4%, notching its 47th record in 2024. The Nasdaq 100 climbed 0.7%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changed. The Russell 2000 of smaller firms underperformed Friday, but was up almost 2% this week.

Treasury 10-year yields fell one basis point to 4.08%. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index slid 0.2%. Oil saw its largest weekly decline in more than a year as the US revived a push to end the conflict in the Middle East and China’s crude demand slipped. Gold topped $2,700.