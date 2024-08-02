NDTV ProfitMarketsSovereign Gold Bond: RBI Sets Redemption Price For August 2016 At 122% Gain
ADVERTISEMENT

Sovereign Gold Bond: RBI Sets Redemption Price For August 2016 At 122% Gain

Issued on Aug. 5, 2016, the bonds were price at Rs 3,119 per gram, with an annual interest rate of 2.5%.

02 Aug 2024, 07:58 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) freepik</p></div>
Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) freepik

The Reserve Bank of India on Friday set the redemption price for sovereign gold bond issued in August 2016 at Rs 6,938 per gram. Issued on Aug. 5, 2016 (termed SGB 2016 -17 Series I), the bonds were price at Rs 3,119 per gram.

Therefore, the redemption price of the SGB implies a gain of 122% for investors after eight years of holding the instrument.

The redemption price of SGB is based on the simple average of closing price of gold of 999 purity of the week preceding the date of redemption, as published by the India Bullion and Jewellers Association.

ALSO READ

RBI Releases Draft Rules For Aadhaar Enabled Payment System

Opinion
RBI Releases Draft Rules For Aadhaar Enabled Payment System
Read More

The SGB scheme, launched by the RBI on behalf of the government, has been a popular investment option due to its attractive features, including a fixed interest rate and tax benefits on capital gains if held to maturity.

The initial tranche of Sovereign Gold Bonds issued on Nov. 30, 2015, reached its final redemption in November 2023.

The original issue was offered an annual interest rate of 2.5% payable semi-annually, making it an attractive option for those seeking both capital appreciation and regular income.

ALSO READ

India's Forex Reserves Dip By $3.5 Billion From Peak

Opinion
India's Forex Reserves Dip By $3.5 Billion From Peak
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT