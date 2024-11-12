Buy-On-Dips Strategy Not Just Of Indian Retail Investors, Now South Koreans Rush In: Report

Buying shares when the market declines to capture future potential is a long-followed strategy of retail investors. As Indian equities corrected from their peaks, it was not just domestic retail investors who lapped up shares on cheap.

South Korea's small investors also adopted the playbook to scale up their India exposure through exchange traded funds.

The benchmark NSE Nifty 50 corrected nearly 9% from its peak in late September, as concerns over valuation, a strong US dollar, weak corporate earnings and incessant foreign fund outflows took a toll.

Overseas investors pulled out Rs 1.5 lakh crore from Indian stocks in the last 32 sessions.

The correction has led to dips in Korean ETFs that track Indian equities. The Samsung Kodex India Nifty 50 and the Mirae Asset Tiger India Nifty 50 have lost 3.4% since Sept. 27.

Korean retail investors viewed the recent market declines as buying opportunities, with net purchases of 8.1 billion won or $5.8 million in the Samsung ETF and 11.5 billion won or $8.2 million in the Mirae ETF during the same period, according to a report by the Korea Economic Daily.