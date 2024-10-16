NDTV ProfitMarketsSouth Indian Bank Share Price Surges As Q2 Net Profit Beats Estimates
ADVERTISEMENT

South Indian Bank Share Price Surges As Q2 Net Profit Beats Estimates

South Indian Bank's operating margin expanded to 19.62% in Q2 FY25, as against 18.55% a quarter ago.

16 Oct 2024, 01:00 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>South Indian Bank's share price gained for the fourth consecutive session. (Photographer: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)&nbsp;&nbsp;</p></div>
South Indian Bank's share price gained for the fourth consecutive session. (Photographer: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)  

South Indian Bank's share price gained for the fourth consecutive session as it reported a 18.2% year-on-year rise in its net profit to Rs 325 crore in the quarter ended September, beating Bloomberg's consensus analysts expectations of Rs 254.3 crore.

The lender's gross non-performing assets were a little lower at 4.4%, compared to 4.5% a quarter ago. Its net NPA came in at 1.3%, compared to 1.4% a quarter ago. Net interest income for the period rose 6% on the year to Rs 882 crore.

Other income for the period came in at Rs 449.47 crore, compared to Rs 355.77 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago, according to the company's exchange filing. Operating margin for the quarter expanded to 19.62%, as against 18.55% a quarter ago and 18.53% in the year ago period.

The stock extended its gains for a fourth consecutive session, adding 5% in the rally.

South Indian Bank Share Price Today

South Indian Bank Share Price Surges As Q2 Net Profit Beats Estimates

On Wednesday, the stock rose sharply immediately after the results came out. It was up as much a 5.43% to Rs 25.25 apiece, the highest level since Sept. 26. It pared gains to trade 3.43% higher at Rs 24.74 apiece, as of 12:41 p.m. This compares to a 0.5% decline in the NSE Nifty 50.

The shares have risen 1% on a year-to-date basis and 11.2% in the last 12 months. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 2.03 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 55.39.

Out of six analysts tracking the company, four maintain a 'buy' rating and two recommend a 'hold', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month analysts' consensus price target implies an upside of 3.4%.

ALSO READ

Stock Market Live: Nifty, Sensex Off Day's Low As HDFC Bank, Airtel Share Prices Rise
Opinion
Stock Market Live: Nifty, Sensex Off Day's Low As HDFC Bank, Airtel Share Prices Rise
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT