South Indian Bank Share Price Surges As Q2 Net Profit Beats Estimates

South Indian Bank's share price gained for the fourth consecutive session as it reported a 18.2% year-on-year rise in its net profit to Rs 325 crore in the quarter ended September, beating Bloomberg's consensus analysts expectations of Rs 254.3 crore.

The lender's gross non-performing assets were a little lower at 4.4%, compared to 4.5% a quarter ago. Its net NPA came in at 1.3%, compared to 1.4% a quarter ago. Net interest income for the period rose 6% on the year to Rs 882 crore.

Other income for the period came in at Rs 449.47 crore, compared to Rs 355.77 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago, according to the company's exchange filing. Operating margin for the quarter expanded to 19.62%, as against 18.55% a quarter ago and 18.53% in the year ago period.

The stock extended its gains for a fourth consecutive session, adding 5% in the rally.