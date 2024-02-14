Sony Dives Most In Two Years After Cutting PS5 Sales Outlook

Sony now plans to partially spin off its financial services unit in October 2025 as part of a plan to focus on the growth of businesses such as entertainment and image sensors. The move will reverse a $3.7 billion take-private deal concluded in 2020. It plans to distribute just over 80% of its shares in the financial unit known as SFGI to Sony shareholders through dividends in kind, and to hold slightly less than 20% after the spinoff.