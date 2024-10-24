Sona BLW Share Price Sees Best Jump In Three Years After Q2 Results Beat Analysts' Estimates

The scrip rose as much as 10.85% to Rs 714 apiece, the highest level since Oct. 3. It pared gains to trade 9.4% higher at Rs 705.45 apiece, as of 10:52 a.m. This compares to a 0.06% decline in the NSE Nifty 50 index.

It has risen 9.5% on a year-to-date basis and 30.2% in the last 12 months. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 5.34 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 57.8.

Out of the 19 analysts tracking the company, 15 maintain a 'buy' rating, three recommend a 'hold,' and one suggests 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 5.8%.