Sona BLW Precision Shares Drop 3% As Former Chair Rani Kapur Seeks Determent Of AGM

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd. share price fell nearly 3% in Friday session controversies stirred after former Chairperson Rani Kapur sought determent of the company's annual general meeting (AGM).

She has alleged coercion, document misuse, attempts to usurp family legacy after Sanjay Kapur's death, ANI reported. However, the annual general meeting is happening as it is was planned for Friday.