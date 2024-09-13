Sona BLW Precision Gains After SBI Mutual Fund Increases Stake to 7.47%

Shares of Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd. rose over 2% on Thursday after SBI Mutual Fund increased its stake in the company.

The mutual fund arm of the State Bank of India raised its shareholding from 5.31% to 7.47% in Sona BLW, according to a regulatory filing.

SBI Mutual Fund, under its various schemes, bought 94.3 lakh shares, representing 1.51% of the paid-up share capital of the company through "qualified institutional placement and market purchase on Sept. 10," the filing said.

The final holding of SBI Mutual Fund increased to 4.64 crore shares, or 7.47% stake, it said.

The company's QIP issue fetched a total of Rs 2,400 crore, it said in a filing on Monday.