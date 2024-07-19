Sona BLW To Consider Fundraise Proposal On July 24

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd.'s board of directors will consider a proposal to raise funds in a meeting on July 24. The proposed funds will be raised in one or more tranches by issue of equity shares or through any permissible mode, including public or debt issue and qualified institutions placement, according to an exchange filing on Friday.

The trading window for Sona BLW will be closed for company officials until 48 hours after the financial results are announced next Wednesday, it said.