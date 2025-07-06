Solara Active Pharma Sciences: A Strategic Shift Towards High-Value Growth

A cornerstone of Solara's structural transformation is the planned demerger of its CRAMS and Polymers businesses into a new, independent entity to be named Synthix Global Pharma Solutions. This strategic carve-out is designed to unlock significant value and allow for focused growth. The new CRAMS entity, despite its current revenue of Rs 100 crores, holds substantial potential with its 1000 KL capacity. With its specialization in complex drug contract manufacturing, Synthix Global Pharma Solutions is poised for rapid expansion, with projections to triple or quadruple its turnover to approximately Rs 500 crores within the next 3-4 years.