SoftBank Sells 2.5% Stake In PB Fintech For Rs 913.7 Crore
SVF Python II Cayman Ltd. offloaded 1.14 crore shares at Rs 800.05 apiece.
A SoftBank-backed fund has sold a 2.5% stake in Paisabazaar parent PB Fintech Ltd. for Rs 913.75 crore via open market transactions on Friday.
SVF Python II Cayman Ltd. offloaded 1.14 crore shares at Rs 800.05 apiece, according to bulk deal data available on the BSE.
The fund held a 4.39% shareholding in PB Fintech as of September.
Income tax officials had held an enquiry on Paisabazaar Marketing and Consulting Pvt. on Dec. 13 and 14.
The IT officials enquired about certain vendors of Paisabazaar. The company has provided all the required details to the officials and will continue to do so in the future, it said on Thursday.
This enquiry has not impacted the business of the wholly-owned subsidiary of PB Fintech and it continues to operate as usual, an exchange filing said.
Shares of PB Fintech closed 2.31% lower at Rs 789.45 apiece on Friday, as compared with a 1.37% rise in the benchmark BSE Sensex.