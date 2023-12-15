SoftBank Sells 2.5% Stake In PB Fintech For Rs 913.7 Crore

A SoftBank-backed fund has sold a 2.5% stake in Paisabazaar parent PB Fintech Ltd. for Rs 913.75 crore via open market transactions on Friday.

SVF Python II Cayman Ltd. offloaded 1.14 crore shares at Rs 800.05 apiece, according to bulk deal data available on the BSE.

The fund held a 4.39% shareholding in PB Fintech as of September.