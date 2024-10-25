IndusInd Bank Stake Sale: Societe Generale Offloads Shares Worth Rs 421 Crore

Financial services company Societe General on Friday offloaded shares worth Rs 420.80 crore in IndusInd Bank Ltd. through open market transactions.

The Frace-based company has sold 39.90 lakh shares of the private lender, representing a 0.50% stake at Rs 1,070.61 per share, according to data available on the National Stock Exchange.

Societe Generale also bought 29,725 shares at an average price of Rs 1,083.79 per piece.

The details of the other buyers were not available on the exchange.

IndusInd Bank's net profit for the three months ended September fell 39% on a yearly basis to Rs 1,325 crore due to higher provisions. The analysts tracked by Bloomberg had estimated the net profit at Rs 2,214 crore. That came after its provisions for the quarter rose 73% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 1,820 crore. On a yearly basis, provisions rose by 87%.