Societe Generale Sells India Cements Stake Worth Rs 78 Crore

Financial services company Societe Generale on Monday offloaded 0.67% stake in India Cements Ltd. for Rs 78 crore through open market transactions.

Paris-based Societe General divested 20.61 lakh shares in the cement manufacturer, at a price of Rs 378.15 per share, according to bulk deal data available with the National Stock Exchange.

At the end of the June quarter, Societe Generale owned 1.62% stake in India Cements, as per the shareholding data on the BSE.

Details of the buyers of India Cements' shares could not be ascertained.

Shares of India Cements gained 0.07% to close at Rs 374.30 apiece on the NSE.

(With Inputs From PTI)