Sobha Unsold Properties At Rs 13,000 Crore In Existing Projects, To Launch More Homes For Sale

Realty firm Sobha Ltd has unsold inventories of Rs 13,000 crore in its existing projects and will launch more properties to tap rising housing demand, according to a senior company official.

In a conference call with market analysts, Sobha MD Jagadish Nangineni said the company had an inventory of 10 million sqft in existing projects at the end of the latest September quarter.

Apart from existing inventories, he said the company has a strong launch pipeline for the second half of this fiscal year and beyond.