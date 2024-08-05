Sobha Shares Tumble After Cybersecurity Breach

Shares of Sobha Ltd. fell nearly 8% on Monday after the real-estate company's IT infrastructure was the target of a ransomware attack.

The management responded swiftly to the breach. Immediate precautions were implemented to mitigate the impact, and the technical team has since taken all necessary measures to retrieve and restore the affected systems, according to an exchange filing.

Sobha has reported no material impact on its operations. The company's technical team has taken all necessary precautions to retrieve and restore the systems, it said.