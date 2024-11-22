Sobha Share Price Jumps Nearly 5% As Launch Pipeline Drives HSBC To Raise Target Price

Sobha share price rose as much as 4.68% to Rs 1,588 apiece. The stock pared gains to trade 3.17% higher at Rs 1,565 apiece, as of 9:57 a.m. This compares to a 0.5% advance in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.

It has risen 63% on a year-to-date basis and 77% in the last 12 months. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 1.31 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 42.32.

Out of the 17 analysts tracking the company, 11 maintain a 'buy' rating, two recommend a 'hold,' and four suggest 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 26.8%.