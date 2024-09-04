SME IPO Frenzy A ‘Froth’ In Primary Markets: Gurmeet Chadha

SME IPOs have recently become the talk of the town, but some “not-so-good names” are also entering this space to make quick money, according to Gurmeet Chadha, managing partner and chief investment officer at Complete Circle.

Speaking to NDTV Profit, Chadha said the SME IPO frenzy was just “froth in the primary market”, especially with SEBI’s recent call for caution while investing in SME IPOs.

“This is clearly a froth (in the primary market). I know some of the Delhi-based companies. Some of them do very basic civil work, they are launching an IPO. Someone doing pipe-fitting is talking about water management. I think in a lot of cases the numbers even look a bit tricky,” Chadha said.