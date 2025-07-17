Smartworks Coworking Lists At 7% Premium Over IPO Price

Smartworks Coworking Spaces Ltd.'s listed at a premium of 7% after a strong showing in the initial public offering this week. The scrip opened at Rs 435 on the NSE and Rs 436.1 on the BSE. The issue price was Rs 407.

The company raised Rs 445 crore via a fresh issue while exisiting shareholders offloaded equity worth Rs 137.6 crore via an OFS.

The IPO was subscribed 13.92 times amounting to a total bid offer of nearly Rs 5,700 crore, led by demand from institutional and non-institutional investors.

The company intends to utilise the proceeds in repaying all the debts, funding capital expenditure and for other general corporate purposes. Capex will get Rs 225.8 crore and Rs 114 crore will be used for loan repayments.

The grey market premium of Smartworks Coworking was Rs 25 as of 8:00 a.m., according to InvestorGain. This implied a listing at Rs 432 apiece, indicating a 6.14% premium to the issue price.