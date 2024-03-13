Small And Mid-Cap Indices Wipe Out Over Rs 5 Lakh Crore. Here's What Analysts Say

The broader markets have plunged and underperformed the benchmark indices on Wednesday, but analysts maintain that it is a short-term correction and it still has a hope for long-term positive outlook.

The S&P BSE MidCap fell as much as 4.82% during the day to 37,344.69, while the BSE SmallCap declined 5.42% to 40,503.53. The indices eroded as much as Rs 5.58 lakh crore in market cap intra-day. The indices have been falling for a third consecutive session.

The starting point of concern that many leaders in industry pointed to was that there were excess gains in broader markets, which needed to be corrected, according to Atul Suri, chief executive officer of Marathon Trends Advisory Pvt.

On the frothiness in small cap, mini cap and mid cap, there is an example of a public sector bank that is a very good one, but trades at double the valuation of most private sector banks, according to Nilesh Shah, managing director of Kotak Mutual Fund.