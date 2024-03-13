Small And Mid-Cap Indices Wipe Out Over Rs 5 Lakh Crore. Here's What Analysts Say
There has been a lot of high-net-worth individuals and retail investors' money in mid cap and more so in small-cap spaces.
The broader markets have plunged and underperformed the benchmark indices on Wednesday, but analysts maintain that it is a short-term correction and it still has a hope for long-term positive outlook.
The S&P BSE MidCap fell as much as 4.82% during the day to 37,344.69, while the BSE SmallCap declined 5.42% to 40,503.53. The indices eroded as much as Rs 5.58 lakh crore in market cap intra-day. The indices have been falling for a third consecutive session.
The starting point of concern that many leaders in industry pointed to was that there were excess gains in broader markets, which needed to be corrected, according to Atul Suri, chief executive officer of Marathon Trends Advisory Pvt.
On the frothiness in small cap, mini cap and mid cap, there is an example of a public sector bank that is a very good one, but trades at double the valuation of most private sector banks, according to Nilesh Shah, managing director of Kotak Mutual Fund.
There' is not much difference in fundamentals between them, except that 96.4% is owned by the government, which does not trade in the market. In the remaining 3.6%, some portion is owned by a large insurance company which doesn't sell the stake normally, Shah said.
Hence, effectively, floating stock owned by such a small number of traders, a small movement can push up the prices higher. This momentum brings more money, which ignites traders' sympathy for other PSU banks, subsequently creating a flow. This causes a froth, he explained.
Suri said there had been a lot of high-net-worth individuals and retail investors' money in mid cap and more so in small-cap spaces, where they have been enjoying very high returns.
When markets fall in such spaces, it leads to liquidation. "What you see on the screen is exit happening at any price. This kind of selling happens when leverage is getting unbound," he said.
"In small caps, it takes 3-5 days to wipe out 3-5 months returns... that’s the nature of the game," Gurmeet Chadha, managing partner and chief investment officer at Complete Circle said on hit X handle.
As of 1:37 p.m., the BSE MidCap was trading 3.08% lower, and the BSE SmallCap was 3.78% lower.