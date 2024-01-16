Small And Mid Caps Give An Edge Over Benchmarks, Says HSBC MF's Venugopal Manghat

Small and mid-cap stocks provide a broader universe for portfolio building and give an edge in terms of returns over the market benchmarks, according to HSBC Mutual Fund's Venugopal Manghat.

"There are a large number of stocks we have unearthed that have given us the alpha. It has given us the edge over the benchmark," Manghat, chief investment officer-equity at HSBC Mutual Fund, told NDTV Profit on The Portfolio Manager show.

The fund follows a bottom-up approach in small and mid caps, he said.

Over 500 companies in the 250-800 bracket from among the top market cap stocks give diversity to the portfolio and help capture opportunities in emerging sectors that are tapping the equity markets for the first time, according to him.

Manghat—who manages seven funds with a total asset under management of Rs 42,231.8 crore—said the fund does its due diligence with respect to the companies' business prospects, management quality and floating stock to navigate liquidity issues in the space.

"As the fund size has grown on the small-cap side, we have been conscious of keeping the minimum market cap cutoff. We now look for scale, buy stocks in small quantity and build the portfolio over time," he said.