Small- And Mid-Cap Stocks Could Rally 15% In 2024, Says Emkay's Manish Sonthalia

Despite the surge in small and mid-cap stocks in 2023, they can rally around 15% this year along with the benchmark indices, according to Manish Sonthalia.

The markets can fall if there is anything very negative from where they are today, but "returns could be in and around 15%, and on the positive side, it will not be a negative year", Sonthalia, chief investment officer at Emkay Investment Managers Ltd., said on NDTV Profit's Portfolio Manager show.

With corporate earnings expected to be positive, no major geopolitical tensions, rate cuts expected globally and political stability, the year will not be a negative one, said Sonthalia, who handles assets under management worth Rs 800 crore.

"Large-cap stocks that have not done well last year could outperform this year," he said.

In the medium term, the mid and small-cap stocks will give better returns than large-cap ones, according to him. He suggested that 50% of the portfolio allocation should be in large caps and the remaining 40-50% in mid and small-cap stocks.