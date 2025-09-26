Indian Markets Now Recover Faster Than They Fall — IIFL Study Shares Key Stats

The Indian equity market has undergone a significant structural shift over the past decade-and-a-half, with recoveries outpacing the declines, according to a study by IIFL Alternative Lens.

Between 2000 and 2010, the Nifty 50 index displayed a pattern where market declines were sharper and more rapid compared to recoveries. On average, the index took fewer days to fall by 10%, 5%, or 2% than it needed to climb back by the same magnitude.

According to IIFL, the period was also marked by faster corrections driven by negative sentiment and macro shocks, while recoveries were gradual—reflecting structural uncertainties, limited liquidity depth, and frequent global or domestic stress events.

In contrast, the period from 2010 to 2024 showed a marked transformation. The analysis revealed that the index now takes fewer days to rise by 10%, 5%, or 2% than it takes to fall by the same percentage.

This indicates that "upward momentum has become more sustained, while downward moves have slowed, pointing to improved market resilience, deeper liquidity, stronger institutional participation, and broader investor confidence", the report stated.

For instance, during 2000–2010, the Nifty took 276 days on average to rise 10%, compared with 205 days to fall by the same amount. But in the 2010–2024 period, the Nifty needed only 263 days to rise 10%, versus 388 days to decline by that extent, it pointed out. The difference highlights the improved resilience and quicker recovery of the Indian markets.

IIFL notes that the shift suggests a maturing Indian equity market, where a more stable investor base has contributed to slower drawdowns and faster recoveries, reinforcing confidence in long-term growth.