Business NewsMarketsSlow Deal Flow To Ease, Says Newgen Software CEO, Credit Revival In America Will Boost Automation
ADVERTISEMENT

Slow Deal Flow To Ease, Says Newgen Software CEO, Credit Revival In America Will Boost Automation

29 Oct 2025, 03:26 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Newgen Software share price, multibagger mid-cap IT stock, multibagger stock
(Image source: Newgen Software website)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Calling the first quarter muted, Newgen Software chief executive office, Virender Jeet confirms the company has returned to its "normal growth trajectory."

In a conversation with NDTV Profit, Jeet noted that the company has a consistent growth pattern. He went in to attribute the recovery to successful sales and marketing efforts, which have secured new deals and acquisitions. However, he admitted that the growth rate in the first half of the year was slowed by increasing decision-making times for larger deals, causing some opportunities in the sales funnel to be delayed.

Looking ahead, Jeet is optimistic that the decision-making cycle "should get better over the next few quarters." He anticipates a renewed interest in automation solutions, especially in the US, correlating with "credit revival in regions like America."

ALSO READ

'Reduce' Newgen Shares Maintains ICICI Securities Post Q1 Results; Sees Upto 6% Potential Downside
Opinion
'Reduce' Newgen Shares Maintains ICICI Securities Post Q1 Results; Sees Upto 6% Potential Downside
Read More

In India, a major driver of their recent growth has been the Public Sector Undertaking banks, which are now being joined by private banks upgrading their systems. Jeet expects India's banking sector to see a further revival, though he advises a "wait and watch" approach due to prevailing uncertainties regarding trade and regulations.

The Indian market remains a significant opportunity for Newgen, which is actively working on new products related to trade automation and payments. As a product company, Jeet emphasises that their primary focus is on investment-led growth. "The business has margins but our interest is to invest in growth," he stated, adding that they are exploring both organic and inorganic avenues for future deployment.

Newgen Software, according to the CEO has secured "early wins across AI spaces" and is prepared to increase both investment and manpower to support future product development in the AI domain.

ALSO READ

Newgen Software Share Price Surges Over 7% After Subsidiary Signs Agreement With TCS NV
Opinion
Newgen Software Share Price Surges Over 7% After Subsidiary Signs Agreement With TCS NV
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT