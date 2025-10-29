Slow Deal Flow To Ease, Says Newgen Software CEO, Credit Revival In America Will Boost Automation

Calling the first quarter muted, Newgen Software chief executive office, Virender Jeet confirms the company has returned to its "normal growth trajectory."

In a conversation with NDTV Profit, Jeet noted that the company has a consistent growth pattern. He went in to attribute the recovery to successful sales and marketing efforts, which have secured new deals and acquisitions. However, he admitted that the growth rate in the first half of the year was slowed by increasing decision-making times for larger deals, causing some opportunities in the sales funnel to be delayed.

Looking ahead, Jeet is optimistic that the decision-making cycle "should get better over the next few quarters." He anticipates a renewed interest in automation solutions, especially in the US, correlating with "credit revival in regions like America."