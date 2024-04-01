Slight Slowdown In Mid, Small-Cap Inflows: Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC CIO

A slight slowdown in the inflow of money in the mid and small-cap segments is being observed, with some flows being redirected towards large-cap and flexi-cap categories, according to Mahesh Patil of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC.

However, overall flows in the SMIDs are deemed decent and a major drawdown in these flows is unlikely to be seen. Decent growth in the mid and the small-cap space on the domestic side is anticipated, the chief investment officer told NDTV Profit's Niraj Shah in an interview on Monday.

Patil pointed out that the markets experienced a certain degree of correction phase in the last couple of months. However, optimism persists, with an expectation of continued upward momentum and the likelihood of reaching new highs. "A mild consolidation or correction is what we are expecting," he said.