Slight Slowdown In Mid, Small-Cap Inflows: Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC CIO
Caution is advised regarding the broader breadth of the market as there is an anticipation of a slight weakening, he says.
A slight slowdown in the inflow of money in the mid and small-cap segments is being observed, with some flows being redirected towards large-cap and flexi-cap categories, according to Mahesh Patil of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC.
However, overall flows in the SMIDs are deemed decent and a major drawdown in these flows is unlikely to be seen. Decent growth in the mid and the small-cap space on the domestic side is anticipated, the chief investment officer told NDTV Profit's Niraj Shah in an interview on Monday.
Patil pointed out that the markets experienced a certain degree of correction phase in the last couple of months. However, optimism persists, with an expectation of continued upward momentum and the likelihood of reaching new highs. "A mild consolidation or correction is what we are expecting," he said.
Valuations in the broader market are slightly elevated. Yet, when considering the Nifty, the earnings growth observed in the last two–three years aligns with the returns, according to Patil.
The markets have received some support and rebounded. Caution is advised regarding the broader breadth of the market as there is an anticipation of a slight weakening, he said. "This is a sideways correction and not a deep correction."
He underscored that continued growth is anticipated to be rewarded by the market, especially as interest rates have reached their peak, prompting a continued search for growth opportunities.
In the medium term, a positive outlook is held for the automobile sector, particularly four-wheelers. Optimism is also expressed regarding the telecom sector, the CIO said. "We maintain a constructive stance on private banks as they offer a good margin of safety."