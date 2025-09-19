Sky Gold Partners With Senco Gold To Launch 'Gen-Z Coded' 9KT Jewellery Amid Soaring Prices

Sky Gold and Diamonds Ltd. has joined hands with Senco Gold and Diamonds Ltd. to form a strategic collaboration to launch a new line of 9KT jewellery, which will target young and first-time buyers, the company confirmed in an exchange filing.

The shares of Sky Gold has zoomed 2% from the day's low of Rs 286.1 and is currently trading with gains of up to 1%, reaching an intraday high of 296.75.

Sky Gold's partnership with Senco Gold for a new line of 9KT jewellery comes on the back of soaring gold prices.

The collaboration aims to capture the growing market for affordable fashion jewellery, thereby targeting the younger 'Gen-Z' population as well as first-time customers.

"At a time when gold prices are at elevated levels, the introduction of exclusive 9kt modern designs allows us to offer more accessible jewellery options," said Suvankar Sen, MD & CEO of Senco Gold and Diamonds.