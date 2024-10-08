Skipper Share Price Jumps 10% As Nuvama Initiates 'Buy'

Skipper reported order book/sales compound annual growth rate of 33%/24% from fiscal 2020 to fiscal 2024, with an order book of Rs 5,840—1.8 times its fiscal 2024 sales.

The company plans to double its tower manufacturing capacity to 6,00,000 metric tons per annum over the next four to five years, supported by an investment of approximately Rs 800 crore, Nuvama said.

The company is the only backward-integrated player in India, combining manufacturing and engineering, which enhances its competitive edge, the brokerage noted.

Potential risks include execution delays, fluctuations in raw material prices, and challenges in working capital management, Nuvama said.