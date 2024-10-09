SKF India Share Price Jumps Over 6% As Company Approves Industrial Business Demerger

The scrip rose as much as 6.26% to Rs 5,492.60 apiece, the highest level since Sept. 27. It gave up gains to trade 3.2% higher at Rs 5,335 apiece, as of 9:41 a.m. This compares to a 0.2% advance in the NSE Nifty 50 index.

It has risen 16% on a year-to-date basis and 8.6% in the last 12 months. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 0.78 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 47.3.

Out of the 12 analysts tracking the company, nine maintain a 'buy' rating, and three recommend a 'hold,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 5.1%.