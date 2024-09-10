SJVN Shares Gain After Deal With IREDA, GMR For Nepal Hydro Project

Shares of SJVN Ltd. rose 6% on Tuesday after it signed a memorandum of understanding with GMR Group's arm, GMR Upper Karnali Hydro Power Ltd., and IREDA Ltd. for the development of a mega hydro project in Nepal.

The project cost of the Upper Karnali hydroelectric project will be Rs 9,100 crore. SJVN and GMR will hold 34% shareholding each, IREDA will have 5%, and the balance equity will be held by Nepal Electricity Authority in the proposed joint venture, according to an exchange filing.

The 900 megawatt plant will be developed on the build-own-operate-transfer model with a 25-year concessional period after commissioning. The project is proposed to be funded through a 70:30 debt-equity ratio, the company said.

The project is in advanced stages of development and will be Nepal's largest hydropower plant after completion. It will be connected to the Indian grid through dedicated transmission lines.