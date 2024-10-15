HCLTech To Trent: Six Nifty Stocks Bucking Market's Correction Mode

Three of the six gainers belong to the IT space—Tech Mahindra, Infosys and HCLTech. The positive momentum in these stocks can be attributed to players seeing a more stable demand environment, as mentioned in the first-quarter result commentary. Another factor was the Fed rate cut, which gives room for more IT spends by clients. This is a positive as most clients of IT companies are US-based.

New constituent Trent was added to the benchmark on Sept. 27. The company has many growth levers—good growth in the make-up segment, its shift to the luxury segment, as well as a foray into lab-grown diamonds. The company has also seen some positive brokerage views over the past two weeks.

HDFC Life Insurance continues to see strong top-line growth, while Kotak Mahindra's current price-to-book ratio is trading at a heavy discount to its five-year historical average.