Sitting On Cash Is A Double-Edged Sword, Says Kotak Mahindra AMC's Harsha Upadhyaya

Large-cap companies are trading close to their historical average, whereas mid caps and small caps are trading at a premium, according to Kotak Mahindra AMC's Harsha Upadhyaya.

The recent positive performance in mid and small caps "cannot continue" and is out of the fund's risk-reward tolerance band, Upadhyaya, CIO-equity, president, Kotak Mahindra AMC, told NDTV Profit.

"Hence, we would prefer a tilt towards large caps," the fund manager, who controls an average of over $12 billion in assets, said.

The fund expects a CAGR of 17% for the Nifty basket in terms of earnings growth in FY24 and FY25, another reason for keeping large caps in focus.