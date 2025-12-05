Silver Trades Near Record As Strong ETF Inflows Sustain Rally

“These flows can quickly amplify price moves and trigger short-term short squeezes,” said Dilin Wu, research strategist at Pepperstone Group Ltd. For much of this week, the metal’s 14-day relative strength index has whipsawed either side of 70 — a threshold above which traders are likely to deem the metal as overbought.

Silver has roughly doubled in value this year, outpacing a 60% rise in gold. The rally accelerated in the last two months, in part thanks to a historic squeeze in London. While that crunch has eased in recent weeks as more metal was shipped to the world’s biggest silver trading hub, other markets are now seeing supply constraints. Chinese inventories are near their lowest in a decade.

The metal’s recent surge has also been supported by rising expectations the Federal Reserve will lower interest rates at its meeting next week. Swap contracts indicate a near-certainty the Fed will reduce the cost of borrowing — typically a positive for non-yielding precious metals. These bets withstood the latest US employment data, which showed jobless claims fell to a three-year low.